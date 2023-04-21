Kourtney Kardashian licks frosting off her cake as she continues to celebrate her 44th birthday

By Carly Johnson and Christine Rendon for Dailymail.com



Kourtney Kardashian turned 44 on Tuesday, April 18, surrounded by friends and family.

And on Thursday, the reality TV star treated fans to more photos from her fun night out at a classic arcade and bowling alley in Los Angeles.

Wearing a ‘Birthday Girl’ headband, Kourtney was pictured licking the icing onto a delicious slice of cake before walking down the aisle with husband Travis Parker, 46.

The Poosh founder’s slideshow kicked off with a cute photo of her and her youngest son, eight-year-old Reign, blowing out the candles on the cake.

In the next photo, Kourtney’s younger sister Chloe can be seen holding a 5ft tall lady in her arms in the middle of the bowling alley.

Kourtney wore a black bodycon top and animal print leggings with a fur collar for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Khloe, 39, wore distressed jeans and a chic white shirt.

Kourtney then gave her beloved daughter Penelope, 10, a kiss on the cheek.

Reign, Penelope and 13-year-old Mason are involved with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who didn’t appear to be in attendance at the Christmas get-together.

But Courtney Travis’ husband was in full force and anxiously crowding PDA in the halls.

One of the photos shows rocker Blink-182, 46, looking down at Kourtney’s curvy figure as they pose side by side.

Next, Kourtney entertained mom Kris Jenner, who dazzled Raven in a white plaid bodysuit and her raven-cut pixie cut.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 42, was also in attendance.

The 42-year-old founder of SKIMS had a paper in front of her as she addressed the party-goers with the birthday girl beside her.

Kim was holding a card that read: “I am proud to call you sister. I hope that makes up for all the other things I’ve called you.”

Two of the three children she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39, were in attendance: Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

Last but not least, Kourtney included a sweet photo of herself with Reign and Penelope.

Earlier in the day, she shared photos from her romantic getaway to Santa Barbara in celebration of coming of age.

From a bedroom filled with rose petals to a decadent chocolate cake, Kourtney and husband Travis lived in luxury as they celebrated their special day at the A-list certified San Ysidro Ranch.

Kourtney is sharing photos of the perfect trip on her Instagram account, with the caption: “Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and birthday wishes.” Turning 44 was a dream.

The post started with a photo of their bedroom, where it looks very romantic with rose petals scattered across the floor and bed.

In the following post, Kourtney blows out the candles on a decadent chocolate cake topped with berries.

The blonde beauty cracked a smile as she blew out the three candles and settled back in her chair.

While at the resort, she was also taken aback by the mariachi band that sang happy birthday outside her door.

“Woke up from my birthday nap to this surprise,” Kourtney wrote in a video capturing her performance.

The reality star was stunned to see the band and beamed happily at the camera as they serenaded her.

She also showed off the elaborate display of flowers and balloons given to her by her children.

Kourtney was greeted with a huge display of colorful tulips under balloons that read “Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR.”

Looks like they were decorating her house in Los Angeles.

Kourtney, who turned 44 on April 18, received love letters from her family while celebrating her birthday on Tuesday.

Travis shared several recent photos with his new wife on Instagram that he spotted in bed together. The rocker added a hurried comment declaring his undying love for the little wonder.

Sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, as well as mother Kris Jenner, also participated in the auction.

My soulmate started. I am so grateful that you were born today. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile.

Parker then shared, “You stole my heart the moment we met.” Happy birthday to the most beautiful and amazing woman that ever existed on the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️.

Kourtney then responded in the comments section: “I’m crying because you make me so happy.” I love you, my husband.