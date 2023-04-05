Kourtney Kardashian poses naked to celebrate brand anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian caught the attention of netizens by sharing a video to celebrate the anniversary of his brand, Poosh. The eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to put a photo in which appears naked.

“Living our best lives for the last four years! Let’s scroll down memory lane – what’s been your favorite moment so far?”

Kourtney and Travis

Since you married Travis Barkerapparently the socialite has gained a lot of influence in the life of the Blink 182 drummer. responsible for convincing the musician to play at Lollapaloozain Brazil — before he suffered a fracture and had to cancel the show.

On September 20, 2008, Travis Barker suffered a serious plane crash in South Carolina. The Blink-182 drummer was one of two survivors. The plane crash killed the pilot, co-pilot, their agent and their personal security. Since then, the artist no longer traveled by plane due to the trauma and fear.

To get an idea, in 2012, the band made a tour across Europe, and he had to travel by ship to complete the series of shows. Kourney helped him start to overcome the trauma, as he got on a plane again only after he started to relate to the socialite.

who is kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian is an American actress, model, presenter, producer, stylist and socialite. She and her family became an icon of pop culture, when they participated in the reality shows “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and later in “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York”.

The brunette is the older sister of kim kardashianKhloé and Rob Kardashian, in addition to their half-sisters Kendall, who is a successful model, and Kylie Jenner, who just lose the rank of most followed woman from Instagram.

What did you think? follow @mixmebr on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here