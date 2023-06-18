Kourtney Kardashian surprised her husband at the concert: “Travis, I’m pregnant!” , celebrities

celebritiesKourtney Kardashian (44) is expecting her first child with new husband Travis Barker (47). She surprised the Blink 182 drummer with the good news during one of her concerts.



The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney had a big surprise for her husband, Travis Barker. During her concert in Los Angeles with her band Blink 182, she held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant!” A reference to the music video for their biggest hit ‘All the Small Things’ from 1999. The drummer was apparently full of milk when he saw the sign and immediately jumped off the stage to hug his wife. In the end, the pigeons share a heartfelt kiss in front of a crowded arena.

The couple previously expressed a desire to have a child together, after which Kourtney revealed on the reality series “The Kardashians” that she attempted to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization (IVF). But without result. “We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I truly believe in what God has in store for us. If it’s a baby, I believe that it would be so.”

their kids

After a longtime friendship, the spark between Kourtney and Travis fizzled out in 2020. The love was great and it was not long before the two got engaged. They tied the knot in 2022 – at least three times: in Las Vegas, in front of the law in Santa Barbara in the US and in Portofino, Italy.

Both have children from previous relationships. Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick for 14 years, with whom she has sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. Travis has two children – Landon (29) and Alabama (17) – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

