Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Husband At Blink 182 Concert: “Travis, I’m Pregnant”

With the release of one of her band’s biggest hits, American reality star Kourtney Kardashian (44) announced to her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker (47), that they are expecting their first child together.

In the video clip for American punk rock band Blink-182’s hit ‘All the Small Things’ that became a worldwide hit in 1999, a woman can be seen holding a sign with the message: “Travis, I’m pregnant”. The band’s drummer Travis (Barker) saw the sign again after 24 years. But now it was “for real”.

During one of Blink-182’s performances, Barker was surprised by American reality star Kourtney Kardashian, whom he had married the previous year. He also carried a sign with the same message on it.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

As he turned his attention to his wife, Barker leapt off the stage and through other audience members reached Courtney, after which the two shared a passionate kiss. Kourtney later confirmed the news on Instagram: She was indeed pregnant.

Read this also. How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Became a Dolce & Gabbana PR Stunt

Although Kardashian, 44, already had three children from a previous relationship (with Scott Disick) and Barker has two, this is the two’s first child together. The couple had been trying to conceive for some time, but it did not come smoothly. The couple has always been very open about their fertility treatments and the ups and downs that came with it. Though she decided to stop IVF treatment last year, her wish to have children will now come true.

Read this also. Psychologists Think Kourtney Kardashian’s Story About IVF Treatment Is “Severely Underrated”