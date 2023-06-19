Kourtney Kardashian’s kids happy about pregnancy, reality star shows off her baby bump for the first time

celebritiesKourtney Kardashian (44) is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker (47). Everyone is happy with the news. The reality star’s three other children are also overjoyed that a brother or sister is on the way. A source has told this to ‘People’.

“Her kids are overjoyed about the pregnancy,” says the source. Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick for 14 years, with whom she has sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. So they will soon have a brother or sister. And Travis also has two children – Landon (29) and Alabama (17) – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The source continues, “Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again.” “She’s wanted a child with Travis since the beginning of their relationship. They’ve been trying to conceive for almost two years. It’s debilitating.” On the reality series ‘The Kardashians’, the star revealed she Was trying to conceive a child through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Unfortunately without results. “We are officially done with IVF. We would love a child more than anything, but I truly believe in what God has in store for us. If it’s a child, I believe it will be.”

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters revealed to her family a while ago that she is finally pregnant. “It was an emotional moment,” the source said. “When she told her family she was in tears of joy.”

Meanwhile, Courtney has shared the first pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy,” she captioned some of the snaps. The reality star announced her pregnancy last Saturday in an original way. During Travis Barker’s concert with his band Blink 182 in Los Angeles, she held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant!” A reference to the video clip for their 1999 biggest hit ‘All the Small Things’. The drummer immediately jumped off the stage to hug his wife.



Kourtney and Travis have been a couple since 2020. They were friends for years, but suddenly the spark was gone. The love was so overwhelming that the two soon got engaged. Last year they tied the knot – no less than three times. Once before the law in Las Vegas, in Santa Barbara in the US and in Portofino, Italy.

