KPI and Fundación ONCE: For more inclusive esports

ANDhe world of video games, and specifically that of esports, is growing day by day. This sector is increasingly extensive, and more important within the national scene. Even if it is only at an economic level, a very small part of everything that electronic sports represent, it is a section to take into account.

This is how the ONCE Foundationwhich in its desire to support people with different types of disabilities, has set its sights on esports. For this, it has decided to have KPI, a leading Madrid club in different games like CS:GO, Fortnite and VALORANT.

A union for some esports for all

With this pact, both KPI and ONCE commit to creating new ways to include disabled people in our sector. The objective is to promote an entry both socially and professionally in electronic sports, through activities and events.

An example of this union is the ‘Ga11y’ project, an exercise to raise awareness and support the creation of inclusive video games. In addition, They have also started to speak with different brands and personalities within the sector, to evaluate the accessibility of different peripherals and materials. for disabled people.

According to the club itself, its objective is to expand the points of contact with inclusive games: “KPI Gaming wants to design a collaboration strategy for the next two years so that there are more spaces where the public can have contact with inclusive video games“.