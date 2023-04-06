KPI Gaming presents its women’s Valorant team and promises to break it big

Sura ‘Jiex’ Yildirim, Elisabeth ‘Liza’ Luybovin, ‘Stacey’, ‘Julie’, ‘Alexandra’ and Irina ‘Inari’ Shilova make up the list led by Kirill ‘BCrowness’ Zdobnov

Gaming KPIsa Spanish esports club recognized for its extensive track record in CS:GO, Fortnite and Valoranthas presented its new women’s team of Valorant. A set that brings together some of the best players from different modalities for the well-known shooting game, and that will try to be a key piece in the female representation within electronic sports.

The KPI Gaming women’s team lineup initially consists of players Sura ‘Jiex’ Yildirim, Elisabeth ‘Liza’ Luybovin, ‘Stacey’, ‘Julie’, ‘Alexandra’ and Irina ‘Inari’ Shilova and coach Kirill ‘BCrowness’ Zdobnov. In this way, the KPI women’s division joins other prominent organizations on the scene, such as Team Liquid, Natus, Vincere, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports.

In Spain, MadLions, QLASH and CASE de Valorant female. Currently, these last three teams will compete in Spain, not like this Gaming KPIs since nationality is a requirement, that is, that at least three of its members are Spanish, they will compete for the representation of the eastern region in addition to the European one in which they will be able to measure themselves against these Spanish teams in case they meet .

Eric Murillo, director of Gaming KPIsstated in this regard:

At KPI Gaming, we continue with our commitment to continue working for equality in esports, and we couldn’t be happier to do so together with our women’s Valorant team, with whom we hope to qualify for the highest competition on the women’s scene as is the VCT Game Changers.

A commitment to female talent within the club

Gaming KPIs wants to continue standing out in esports and this new project that,put on by female talent within the clubcreates new opportunities for women in esports in our Spanish country while providing the community with a female team that acts as a benchmark.

For now, the first public appearance of the women’s team of Gaming KPIs is during the VCT Game Changers 2023 open qualifier, a tournament hosted by Riot Games for women and non-binary gamers from April 5 to 9, 2023 and that serves as a prelude to the Game Changers Championship, the women’s world cup of the popular shooting game.

