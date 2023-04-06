KPI Gaming presents its women’s Valorant teams

Gaming KPIsa Spanish esports club recognized for its extensive track record in CS:GO, Fortnite and Valorant, has introduced its new Valorant women’s team. A group that brings together some of the best players from different modalities for the well-known shooter, and that will try to be a key piece in the female representation within electronic sports.

The KPI Gaming women’s roster lineup initially consists of players Sura ‘Jiex’ Yildirim, Elisabeth ‘Liza’ Luybovin, ‘Stacey’, ‘Julie’, ‘Alexandra’ and Irina ‘Inari’ Shilova and coach Kirill ‘BCrowness’ Zdobnov.

In this way, the KPI women’s division joins other prominent organizations on the scene, such as Team Liquid, Natus, Vincere, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports. In Spain, they have also opened a women’s Valorant section MadLions, QLASH and CASE.

Currently, these last three teams will compete in Spain, but not KPI Gaming since nationality is a requirement, that is, that at least three of its members are Spanish, they will compete for the representation of the eastern region in addition to the European one in the which yes that they will be able to be measured with these Spanish teams in case of meeting.

At KPI Gaming, we continue with our commitment to continue working for equality in esports, and we couldn’t be happier to do so together with our women’s Valorant team, with whom we hope to qualify for the highest competition on the women’s scene as is the VCT Game Changers. Eric Murillo, Director of KPI Gaming

A commitment to female talent within the club

KPI Gaming wants to continue standing out in esports and this new project that, committed to female talent within the club, creates new opportunities for women in esports in our country while providing the community with a female team that acts as a benchmark. For now, the first public appearance of the KPI Gaming women’s roster will be during the VCT Game Changers 2023 open qualifier, a tournament organized by Riot Games for women and non-binary players from April 5 to 9, 2023 and that will serve as a prelude to the Game Changers Championship, the women’s world championship of the popular shooter