KPI Shine is born to compete in VALORANT

The women’s roster will seek to enter the VCT Game Changers, the highest competition on the women’s circuit

KPI Gaming, a Spanish esports club recognized for its extensive track record in CS:GO, Fortnite and VALORANT, has presented its new VALORANT women’s team. A set that brings together some of the best players from different modalities for the well-known shooterand that it will try to be a key piece in the female representation within electronic sports.

The KPI Gaming women’s roster lineup is initially made up of players Sura’Jiex’ Yildirim, Elisabeth’Liza’ Luybovin, ‘Stacey’‘Julie’‘Alexandra’ and Irina’Inari’ Shilova and Coach Kirill’BCrowness’ Zdobnov.

In this way, the women’s division of KPI joins other outstanding organizations on the scene, such as Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports. In Spain, they have also opened a section MAD Lions, QLASH and CASE from female VALORANT.

Currently, these last three teams will compete in Spain, but not KPI Gaming since nationality is a requirement, that is, that at least three of its members are Spanish, they will compete for the representation of the eastern region in addition to the European one in the which yes that they will be able to be measured with these Spanish teams in case of meeting.

“At KPI Gaming, we continue with our commitment to continue working for equality in esports, and we couldn’t be happier to do so together with our VALORANT women’s team with whom we look forward to to qualify for the highest competition of the female scene such as the VCT Game Changers”, declares Eric Murillodirector of KPI Gaming.

KPI Gaming wants to continue standing out in esports and this new project that, committed to female talent within the club, creates new opportunities for women in esports in our country while providing the community with a female team that acts as a benchmark.

For now, the first public appearance of the KPI Gaming women’s roster will be during the open qualifier. VCT Game Changers 2023a tournament organized by Riot Games for women and non-binary gamers of the April 5 to 9, 2023 and that will serve as a prelude to the Game Changers Championship, the women’s world cup of the popular shooter.

With the name of Shine KPIsthe women’s quintet will be in the fight to find a place among the teams with the best players on the world scene.

Each time we find a broader spectrum in which more professional figures appear, giving voice and visibility to women, in an environment that is strictly speaking open, inclusive and varied.