Kris Jenner had a hard time raising six kids: “She drank a glass of vodka every day”. celebrities

celebritiesKardashian’s mother Kris Jenner (67) found it very difficult to raise six children and so she used to drink a glass of vodka every day. Jenner’s second eldest daughter Kim Kardashian, 42, revealed this in an interview with Italian fashion magazine ‘Vogue’. “I can’t believe what my mom was doing to us.”

Kim, who has four children with her ex Kanye West, sometimes asked her mother for parenting advice. “All six of us are very big personalities and hence I wondered how she could handle it. She replied: “Why do you think I have my glass of vodka every day at 5 pm?” said the reality star. “I have a lot of respect for parents. And I can’t believe what my mom was doing to us.”

Kris Jenner has a total of six children. Celebrate with the now departed Robert Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian (44), Kim Kardashian (42), Khloe Kardashian (39) and Rob Kardashian (36). And two with Caitlyn Jenner (73): Kendall Jenner (27) and Kylie Jenner (25).

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. © Disney+



As a single mother, Kim primarily single-handedly cares for her children: North (10), Saint (7), Chicago (5) and Psalm (4). He has disclosed this in the Italian ‘Vogue’. Although sometimes she gets help with parenting. “I am happy and blessed by this. But no matter how much you help, your kids still want their mom. “You have to be the one solving every problem and act like you have everything together,” the reality star explains.

