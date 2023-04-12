KRU and Leviathan are defeated in the second week of the VCT Americas

FURIA prevailed against Leviatán, while KRÜ Esports defeated MIBR in the second week of VCT Americas.

The new competitive professional of Valorant continues with the Latino teams measuring themselves against each other. Leviatán and KRÜ Esports failed to score in the second week of the VCT Americas falling against RAGE and MIBR respectively.

After a successful opening week in terms of audience, the VCT Americas resumed for its fourth day. Leviathan that he had just added in his debut, failed to stop the impulse of RAGE who gave the first defeat to KRÜ Esports also. For its part, the purple squad remains at the bottom of the table.

Leviathan was measured against RAGE on Saturday, April 8, in the fourth day of the tournament, which started with the Brazilian team being superior since the beginning of the series in Pearl. With a 9-3 against, the Levianeta managed to recover in the attack, turning it around with a 13-11. The action moved to Ice boxwhich once again had the Panthers dominating in the early rounds.

RAGE He completely controlled the map, sending the change of sides with a 10-2 score and continued with his control from defense, closing Ice box for a 13-5. The series was defined in Ascentwhere was Leviathan who was superior in the early rounds since the attack. After the break, the Brazilians managed to recover, turning the score around to keep the match 13-10.

MIBR and KRÜ Esports They were measured on Sunday, where the purple team started the series better, keeping the first game after turning the score around in the change of sides. The action continued on Lotus with Keznit and company controlling from the pistol round, but the Brazilians knew how to respond to stay in the game. Although the last few rounds of the second map were fairly even, the team of Sergio “Kun” Aguero it ended up going down 13-11.

In Pearl, KRU Esport started with an advantage adding from the pistol round, but MIBR quickly turned the score around to send the change of sides with a 7-5, after a Clutch. In defense, the Brazilians were superior to their opponents and although the Violet squad refused to give up forcing the extra, it was not enough, closing the map 14-12.