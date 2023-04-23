KRU does not raise its head and continues with a losing streak





The first super week of the VCT Americas had its second presentation this Saturday, where KRU Esports faced 100Thieves with Kun Agüero on stage. The North American squad comes from losing at the hands of Cloud9, while the Argentines still did not score points and fell to Evil Geniuses.

KRÜ Esports started the series masterfully, from the first round of the game KRU won easily. KRU took control of the map, Keznit arrived plugged in. 100 Thieves tried to get into the game, but fell short and the North Americans fell 13-4 at Ascent. In Split, KRÜ again started strong and dominated the first rounds with a score of 8-4. Already in the attack, they became complicated and the North Americans traced the game by extending a third group with a 13-11. Already in Fracture the damage was done, both teams started well, but the hundred thieves They knew how to better execute the defense on the map, KRU tried but it was not enough to stop them, 100 Thieves closed with a 13-5 and sent the Argentine team to the bottom.

THE KUN in Los Angeles

Owner of the Latin American electronic sports organization KRU Esports and former soccer player Sergio Agüero followed closely your team’s performance Valorant in VCT Americas 2023. Ethis saturday in the studio Riot Games in Los Angeles, Kun not only went by, he also appeared on camera to talk aboutThe bad moment of his team, which has not yet won a series.