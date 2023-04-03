KRÜ Esports and Leviatán debuted at VCT Americas | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

We are already a few days away from the start of VCT Americas and all our expectations are set on KRÜ Esports and Leviatán. Do not forget, the maximum competition will begin this Saturday, April 1.

Keznit returns to KRÜ this April 1st

Leviathan and Kingg are ready

The Road To Glory: Leviathan

LATAM, March 30, 2023.– KRÜ Esports and Leviatán are the squads that will be representing Latin America at VCT Americas, with the rest of the representative teams from North America: Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, Cloud9 and NRG, and from Brazil: Loud, Furia and MIBR that will will provide unique matchups from April 1 to May 28.

This year we have an improved KRÜ Esports and with the return of Keznit in the team, in the company of Klaus, NagZ, Daveeys and Melser guided by Jorge “Atom” Noriega, they will face off against Furia’s squad this Saturday the 1st at approximately 4:00 p.m.: 00 hrs MX, 17:00 hrs PE-CO and 19:00 hrs AR-CL.

While the levianeta made up of kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr and Mazino is hungry to continue demonstrating its leadership at the hands of Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro, this Monday, April 3 in their confrontation against NRG that will be at approximately 1:00 p.m. MX, 2:00 p.m. PE-CO and 4:00 p.m. AR-CL.

VCT Americas Week 1 Matchups:

So don’t forget to tune in to the games on the official Youtube and Twitch channels. Follow all the matches in detail on the official calendar. You can also keep up to date with all the news through the official social networks: TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

###

Source: PR