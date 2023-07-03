KT-Koti a national holiday? No. Thanks cookie. False Symbolism – Jop

, 6/30/2023 , reading time 7 minutes , 7107 Scene , gather

Your eyes start hurting. What is the use of celebrating if you are not able to move forward in this life?

waited quietly with the tapping till that whole one Dyugu-dyugu What he wrote around that NRC columnist and that image of the girl at Rotterdam Central Station was over. I will not name the columnist. not intentionally. a very dirty old cow gotro (Chasm). The privileged kind of people who have no clue about the life of a young black girl from Rotterdam. Applying for a job somewhere with your dark brown and hearing that you didn’t succeed even though you fit the profile mentioned. Or hear that you are not eligible for that coveted scholarship. Why? What they don’t tell you is that if your name is Beyoncé instead of Brechje, you’re going to lose in the first round. You don’t fit in with the team, dear Rotterdam girl.

When asked the question, the prime minister always says, “Of course we deal with discrimination.” Political correctness has never been like this all fad,

When I heard Kathleen Ferrier worryingly say on the 8 o’clock news last Tuesday night that no one could tie all the celebrations and parties around the Katy-Cotties to one rope, I had to laugh. Finally someone who said what has been shouted in Surinamese-Dutch corridors for centuries. That it has been spent like a la madness. And that is not tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Najeeb Amhali’s quote “soup sidi for that whore” has always been relevant when it comes to subsidies for “immigrants” self-organizations and obscure foundations. Either have no insight into things or no interest in political correctness or investigative journalism.

All that money to celebrate the abolition of slavery. As if the festival of liberation has never been celebrated before. With Nax Kavinaband or Jong Kosje in Suriname on 1 July. braid hair R. Dobru with his Van Bon! one nation! Those were the days.

All those people who are busy “celebrating” right now. What do they know about Afro-Caribbean self-awareness? He is very different from the black American. One-way traffic because Black Americans dictate the story and give advice. It has been rewritten in black. Netflix and that documentary about Cleopatra. Research and gathering knowledge doesn’t matter. Editing of facts so that they fit within a given scope. silencing, Knowing only half or not understanding one’s own history, but voicing one’s opinion of that history to a group of curious white men. Wealth. Wealth. Wealth. Wealth.

Nothing is known about the dreaded Bijalmer Express. The big KLM jumbo that dropped hundreds of people three times a week at D-Pier in the 1970s. Don’t know why your mother went to the Netherlands in 1969 leaving you with your grandmother. Never listening to his father, how he was castigated for taking the side of the populists and against those who fought for independence and self-determination. Red Jeopardy. That’s what they were called. And now, ironically, Suriname’s biggest communist is the ultimate symbol of black self-awareness. It can happen, can’t it?

Lessons learned: The re-evaluation of the self began both in the West, Suriname, Curacao, Aruba, and the East, Indonesia, long before current advocates who (mis)used each platform to share their personal experiences about their enslaved families. Even dreamed of being born. In Indonesia, the self-awareness of the ordinary Indonesian began as early as the 1920s, during Friday prayer at the madrassa. It was the Japanese victory over the Russians in 1905 that fueled Asian nationalism and fueled anti-Western resentment.

In the West, the self-awareness process was somewhat different: for example, in Curaçao, it was primarily cultural. Papiamento was adopted and various cultural associations were established. Twentieth century, 1960s and beyond: Nationalists such as Don Martina, Richard Huey and Diana Leboux who supported their language and culture. In Suriname, thirty years before Anton de Comme focused on “the independence and empowerment of the Surinamese”, Carl P. Rier wrote about Adolphe Grevenberg, a slave born in 1855 who ransomed himself. and then studied medicine. Hida van Neck Yoder wrote in 1980 that Rier was one of the first Surinamese writers to write that Surinamese should be proud of their African roots. Rier’s contribution to the social, religious and cultural self-awareness of the Surinamese is never mentioned, as his work is also well established. is in Suriname. On the other hand, Anton de Comm’s work is Eurocentric. He finds the solution for self-awareness in Marx, Engels, and especially in the communism of Lenin and Stalin. White Dutchmen adopted this book because it is a strong condemnation of Dutch imperialism and exploitation. De Com forgave the white man. “White people are not all bad. There are also good people who help Surinans.” A soothing massage for the very troubled white conscience.

Meanwhile in Suriname: two leaves (Name and back number are known) still live in the past. Together with various members of the president’s inner circle, he sold over 220,000 acres of pristine wilderness to a group of Mennonites. cheese smells no walnuts,

The President of Suriname prefers to work with white people. Just like the previous president. All kinds of obscure pirates with repeated criminal records tend to be the Caribbean type. To become rich by riding on the back of the poor. Socially, both inside and outside Suriname, Surinamese ask each other who are these Mennonites and why do they want to live in the middle of the Surinamese jungle?

Various pictures are circulated through WhatsApp. White men in old-fashioned clothes are sitting at tables with straps. A black man who is believed to be Surinamese. De Groene Amsterdammer published an article on 21 June about Mennonites seeking a place in Suriname. The role of the Dutch in that deal is not mentioned. Just like the fact that the arrival of the Mennonites has caused irreparable damage to the forest. Are they not aware or do the editors not want to report that the deal was done by two Dutch men with controversial pasts?

It is a matter of seconds for a knowledgeable reporter, I thought.

Back to Katie Coty. breaking the chains to be truly free. So say the advocates. Every day, the NRC and De Volkskrant introduce the reader to all kinds of exotic stories about people who searched for and found their ancestors. Keti-koti should be made a national Dutch holiday, is another opinion that pops up in the newspapers every few days. I say. No. Thanks cookie. false symbolism. Your eyes start hurting. What is the use of celebrating if you are not able to move forward in this life? What is the use of celebrating if your financial condition does not improve? What’s the point of celebrating if the available money ends up in the hands of all kinds of fraudsters and non-valors?

It’s easy to fund all kinds of podcasts about what black Dutch people are learning about their slave ancestors.

Victoria Corland. That was my great-grandmother’s name. Born in 1861. Rest of the ancestors had achieved their emancipation before 1863. Very good information. And now back to the present, let’s talk about having all that money available. It’s nothing to celebrate, is it? and to waste? Is it not giving a helping hand to people to lift themselves up? Or is it aimed at making a small elite group that always gives each other all kinds of pleasures even more prosperous? Friends and family, who tell stories based on sand of half-truths and lies to a gullible crowd. There will be an Anton de Comm chair. What to check? His time in Suriname? Barely a month later, Mr. D’Com boarded a boat and went back to the Netherlands. The emphasis on Mr De Comm means that the issue involving Louis Doedel and Otto Huiswout and Hugo van Vliet, three trade union leaders who were wrongfully imprisoned, may never be investigated. Or the dirty role of Governor Kielstra, who played different population groups against each other.

But the most important is the period of state supervision. And after this. An important historical period, because it was then that the racism we know today was born. Prejudice about the idleness of the black man. Alleged cruelty and disrespect towards black women. And that little black man who fathers babies everywhere. The troubling role of the churches and their contribution to the dutchization and restriction of African culture under penalty…

Anton de Comm talks about black people in the same derogatory way as about “white people” of the time. He attributes this to their lack of self-awareness and lack of nationalism. He ignores the effects of slavery and negative policies on the colonies. There is no money to create jobs. There is no money to build a house. He sees communism as the only solution to break out of the yoke of colonialism. In 1975, Pim de la Parra used De Com’s words as a general aphorism for his film Van Peepel. “The Surinamese have an inferiority complex. It will only come to fruition if they turn Suriname into a communist utopia.” Apparently the concentration camps in Siberia were seen as an insignificant detail. Put that scene in the light of recent events in Ukraine and ask again Why isn’t there more space? Is there space for such discussion and debate? Or is there space only for hero worship? And space for quashing those who disagree. Shut up.