KV Kortrijk confirms it will pass into American hands: Kaminski Group acquires club from Vincent Tan

KV Kortrijk confirmed on Wednesday morning “subject to final approval” that owner Vincent Tan Maciek is selling the club to Kaminski and his Kaminski Group. Maciek Kaminski is an American born in Poland who is looking to roll out a club network and according to the rumor mill, would have paid 17.5 million euros for KVK. Tan paid five million in 2015.

The agreement comes just after calls were made for KV Kortrijk, which began its first training session on Monday with barely fourteen players and Joseph Akpala as interim coach. In an ideal world, KV Kortrijk already had a successor and a full selection for Bernd Storck – the club have preliminary agreements – but before those decisions could be made, it was a question of whether owner Vincent Tann would join the club. Will live in or sell.

Kaminsky’s intentions are unclear, but his entrance could mean a fresh start. At least not for Sporty. In late April, Chairman Ronnie Verhelst and CEO Matthias Leterme had already announced that they would step down from their positions. The two did so after being dissatisfied with the attitude of owner Vincent Tan.

The acquisition would make KV Kortrijk the sixth Belgian professional club out of 26 that is (partially) controlled by Americans.