KV Oostende appoints Nils Vanneste as new sporting director

KV Oostende on Monday appointed Nils Vanneste as its new sporting director. The Coast team announced this on its website. Veneste has been the Sports Youth Director at KVO for the last five years. He takes over the duties of the late French CEO Gauthier Ganaya.

“With Nils Vanneste we appoint a sports manager who knows the club and the competition and has done amazing work within our youth function in recent years, as seen from the U21 title and the same U21 and U18 cup finals is”, explained the board of directors in a statement from KVO. “Our youth department is a well-oiled machine and countless boys have also moved on to the first team. Nils has a good knowledge of the Belgian youth and U21 teams and we are confident that he will be able to attract young and Belgian players to come to KVO. can also attract.

In the next season, two to three teams from the Challenger Pro League will move up to the Jupiler Pro League. “We must try to hold on to this momentum to return to 1A immediately,” the club said. “But let’s be humble and use the coming months to work hard. We realize mistakes have been made and we take responsibility for them. We look forward to establishing a new sporting structure with a strong local identity.” Starting off, want to regain everyone’s trust with concrete actions.

KVO players started training on Monday. There is no new trainer yet after the departure of Austrian T1 Dominik Thalheimer. Ostend finished last year’s Jupiler Pro League in sixteenth place and thus relegated to 1B.

KVO also announced changes in the board on Monday. Shareholder Krishan Sood joined the board replacing Paul Conway from minority shareholder PMG. A search is also underway for a new CEO.