Kyedae asks for empathy for TenZ

Tyson Ngo «TenZ» is at the center of the media focus today. Over the past few weeks the Sentinels player has been labeled ‘overrated’ and has recently moved to the club’s bench. The Canadian is currently replaced by Jimmy Nguyen.”marved« not for sports performance, but for suffering a finger injury. However, this has led to criticism of the champion of the first masters of history. For this reason Kyedae, content creator of 100 Thieves and Ngo’s partner, has asked for respect towards the sentinel.

The content creator’s reaction did not come through a live broadcast, but through Twitter. Kyedae wrote the definition of empathy on the social network to ask for respect towards TenZ: «Please be understanding. Tyson MUST play. I am sure that if he had had the ability to decide, he would have gone to the bench … He is simply human«. The confrontation referred to in the streamer of 100 Thieves is the match between Sentinels and Leviatán, where the Argentine team prevailed with a 1-2.

However, Kyedae not only had to defend TenZ, but also herself. «I know I will be attacked in the comments for this one tweet. I do not care. I just constantly feel hopeless about the situation I’m in and if I could I would have hidden the fact that I have cancer from everyone too so he could stay focused as much as possible.“said the content creator. At the beginning of March the streamer revealed that he has leukemia and went on to reveal that he temporarily kept it a secret from his close circle. In TenZ’s case, so he could focus on his work before making the news official. The creator of 100 Thieves also constantly claims that the Canadian is a fundamental pillar in his recovery process.

He has NEVER once said he is the best. I get that with his popularity he will come hate, but he’s the most humble and kind hearted person I know. I know saying this changes nothing but again, please understand that both him and myself are only human. — Kyedae (@kyedae) April 17, 2023

Sentinels fight for the second victory

With the departure of TenZ from the starting five and the entry of Marved, Setinels seeks the second victory in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). Currently the club is out of the playoffs by adding a victory -precisely against 100 Thieves- and two losses. Still, there’s currently a four-way tie at 1-2, so the playoff hunt is just getting started. However, Marved will have a tense debut as they will play on April 21 against LOUD, the undefeated solo leader.

