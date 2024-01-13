Kyle Richards’ doctor refuses to do tummy tuck Credit: Bang Showbiz

Kyle Richards’ doctor refused to do a tummy tuck.

The 54-year-old reality TV star has always wanted to stay fit and had decided that she wanted to get cosmetic work done on her stomach after a breast reduction, but her doctor didn’t approve of the idea and she ultimately stuck to traditional exercise .

He revealed this in this week’s UsWeekly:

‘I had always exercised, but I did the same things over and over again: walking and walking. I started incorporating weights, running, and hot yoga. When my breasts were shrinking I wanted to have a tummy tuck and the doctors didn’t want to do it; He said we will talk about this (later). I started doing 10-minute Peloton ab sessions, then 15 minutes every day.’

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star admitted she’s always struggled with her body image, but has recently stopped constantly ‘trying to be thin’, but has now committed to exercising daily. Has decided to express it so that he can focus on his body. Health in general.

He commented:

‘As someone whose body image has been an issue my entire life, it’s strange that I’m on the cover of this issue. Growing up with my sisters, they were both fair and skinny, which (they were). I was dark and curvy and always tried to be thin. I started exercising when I was 15, but I learned to change things up and learn more about what my body needed. I make commitments every day. If I have to catch a 5 a.m. flight, OK, I have to leave my workout at home, but I can always do abs in my hotel room.’