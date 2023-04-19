Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating: ‘Keeping It Casual’ – 4/18/2023

Influencer Kylie Jenner, 25, and actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, are dating, according to a source from Entertainment Tonight (ET).

Fans had already speculated a possible relationship, after the businesswoman’s car was supposedly seen at the protagonist’s house. Dune (2021).

According to an insider, they are getting involved, but the relationship is not so serious yet. “They’re keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing what comes of it,” she said.

“It’s been so much fun for her because it feels so different from her previous relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having so much fun.”

The businesswoman lived an on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children, Stormi, five years old, and Aire, one. They would be separated for about three months, according to ET.

The vehicle’s source also revealed that Kylie preferred not to expose the new relationship at the Coachella festival, where she attended last weekend, as “she just wanted to relax and have fun with her friends”.

In addition, the person pointed out that Chalamet is also friends with Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s sister, which could have facilitated the approach of the two. “It’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life,” she said.