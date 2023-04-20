Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating: ‘Keeping It Casual’

the influencer Kylie Jenneraged 25, and actor Timothée Chalamet27, are dating, according to a source from the American program Entertainment Tonight (ET).

Fans had already speculated a possible relationship between the two after the businesswoman’s car was supposedly seen at the protagonist’s house. Dune (2021).

According to an insider, they are getting involved, but the relationship is not so serious yet. “They’re keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing what comes of it,” she said.

“It’s been so much fun for her because it feels so different from her previous relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having so much fun.”

The businesswoman lived an on-and-off relationship with the rapper travis scottwith whom he has two children, stormifive years old, and air, on one. They would have been separated for about three months, according to the ET.

The source of the vehicle also revealed that Kylie preferred not to expose the new relationship at the festival coachellawhere he was present last weekend, as “he just wanted to relax and have fun with his friends”.

Furthermore, the person pointed out that Chalamet is also friends with Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s sister, which could have facilitated the approach of the two. “It’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life,” she said.