Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are together, second American program | TV & Celebrities

After being caught in the same events a few times, Kylie Jenner It is Timothée Chalamet rumors increased that they would be living a romance. Well, according to the North American program Entertainment Tonight, the rumors are true!

A source linked to the socialite revealed that the relationship is moving slowly:

“They’re keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where that goes.”

“It’s been so much fun for her because it feels so different from her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having so much fun,” the source told the show.

Although neither of them has publicly assumed their involvement, the encounters are becoming more frequent. The last public event that the two were together was the Coachella festival last weekend.

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to go public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella. She just wanted to relax and have fun with her friends,” the source explained.

According to insider reports, the 27-year-old actor and the 25-year-old businesswoman would have met through Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s sister:

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall, “so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

WOULD IT BE THE END OF THE RELATIONSHIP WITH TRAVIS SCOTT?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott never spoke about the end of the relationship that yielded two children.

In January of this year, the US media announced that the two had separated, although “there is a possibility of reconciliation”. After all, the socialite and the rapper, who started dating in 2017, are known for their back and forth history.

However, by all indications, Kylie seems to have turned that page.