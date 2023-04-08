Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet together?

Looks like there’s a new ‘unlikely’ couple popping up: Kylie Jenner It is Timothée Chalamet. Even the businesswoman’s fans are doubting this information, but according to the DeuxMoi website, they received information that the billionaire influencer and the Hollywood actor are meeting in secret.

The publication said that, according to information, Kylie and Chalamet may be dating.

A witness submitted the matter to the page, although it was not confirmed. The site disclaimed any responsibility for the news, reminding people that they are not always able to confirm the story before publishing it.

Until last year, the actor was seeing Nigerian model Sarah Talabi, and Kylie recently ended her relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her two children.

The news of the new romance went viral and was even trending on Twitter, with the best reactions.

Que Kylie Jenner y Timothee Chalamet están que???? pic.twitter.com/6v62tmV67l — Faith in claudia’s future (@claudiamoret_) April 6, 2023

DISTURBED SEPARATION

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would not be getting along much lately, since their recent separation. A source told OK! that Kylie has no interest in recovering her relationship with the rapper, and she wants to be on good terms with her children, respecting her rights as a parent.

According to the informant, the reason that led them to the separation was the rapper’s lack of commitment, and Jenner considered that they are better, each in their own way.

“Kylie is tired and doesn’t want to waste any more time”, justifies the source, stating that it is the wish of the whole family that they understand each other and get closer because of Stormi and Aire.

“But everyone respects their decision, and Kylie feels freer and happier at the moment,” assures the insider, adding that Scott has not made any move towards a reconciliation either.

According to the press, Kylie Jenner broke up months after the birth of her son Aire, after rumors that he got another girl pregnant.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have already decided that their second child, who was born in February last year, will be called Aire. The ex-couple, who recently separated, applied to the Los Angeles registry office for the official change of the child’s name, from Wolf Jacques Webster to “Aire Webster”.

Documents obtained by TMZ state: “(Kylie and Travis) regret the initial choice of name Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that the petitioners have had a chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is the most appropriate one.”

At the time of the baby’s birth, Kim Kardashian’s sister explained that she and Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster, decided that Wolf didn’t match their son’s personality.

She wrote on Instagram: “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf. We didn’t really feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she justified herself.

Kylie and Scott also have a five-year-old daughter, Stormi.

