Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet would be getting to know each other better, according to a source

According to a source close to businesswoman Kylie Jenner, the muse and the actor would be engaging in an alleged affair

Love is in the air? According to information provided by the international gossip website, People, the businesswoman and influencer Kylie Jenner (25) would be hanging out and getting to know the actor better Timothée Chalamet (27)! A source close to the billionaire told what had been speculated for some time.

Rumors about a possible relationship between the two celebrities started when the gossip Twitter user Deux moi shared a message. In the print, the person used a code name to comment on a famous affair with the billionaire, immediately raising suspicions for the actor.

“Anonymous, please. Many sources tell me that ‘Timmy C’ has a new girl… Kylie Jenner”, sent the anonymous. After that, fans of the possible couple recalled a video where Kylie and Timothée appear talking during a Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week in January this year.



