Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship takes risks

dating with Kylie Jenner is just beginning, but the rest days of Timothée Chalamet came to an end this week when the 27-year-old actor traveled to New York to start a new project after joining forces with filmmaker Martin Scorsese to shoot a commercial.

Chalamet was photographed in New York, quite excited about his new job, while Jenner was seen in California.

But the actor has other projects in the pipeline, and he should be out for some time. For the most observant, this could affect the romance with the businesswoman, sister of Kim Kardashian.

For now, the two are just getting to know each other better, with Kylie not wanting to take on anything concrete just yet.

But according to “People” magazine, a source said that the relationship “is not serious”.

“Kylie is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun. After years on and off with Travis (Scott), she just wants to date without any pressure,” the insider added.

The source says the two met earlier this year at an event in Europe following her split from Travis Scott.

“They have a lot to talk about. Kylie thinks he’s fun and charming (…) Everyone wants her to move on. Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.”

RELATIONSHIP

