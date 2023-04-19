Kylie Jenner denies cosmetic surgery and the web reacts

Where the Kardashians go, the controversies follow. Influencer Kylie Jenner commented in an interview with HommeGirls magazine, the rumors that she would have reconstructed her face with plastic surgery because of the great difference between her current appearance and that of when she was a teenager.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I had a lot of surgery on my face and that I was an insecure person. I really wasn’t,” commented the influencer. “Yes, I love big lips and I wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl who performed for everyone.” (via Guys).

According to Kylie, people underestimate the difference that good hair, makeup and lip fillers can make.

Photo: reproduction/Lecturas e Billboard

In 2015, after denying several times that she had filler in her mouth, the socialite filled it in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a reality show that showed the daily life of the millionaire family of the Kardashians.

Most Internet users did not believe the socialite, mocking Jenner for the alleged lie.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Damn, she made a lot… And it was beautiful.

What’s wrong with admitting!? — Lairinha (@LairinhaRed) April 18, 2023

she just made her mouth

and nose

and cheek

and chest

and eye all natural gorgeous — Dracarys❤️‍🔥 (@igorcurado_) April 18, 2023

Apart from the rino, the lip filling, the tanning, the silicone, the lipo and the gluteoplasty, she really had a very natural glow up. There’s no problem having plastic surgery and all that procedure, even because she has money, but don’t lie, it doesn’t look ugly — Ma (taylor’s version)🏹 (@gukknight) April 18, 2023

Kylie Jenner would be dating actor Timothée Chalamet

The name of Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter has been on the rise in the media recently after several rumors that she would be in a romance with the star of Dune (2021). However, the two were not seen together during Coachella. According to PEOPLE magazine, a source close to the influencer said that Kylie does not want to assume the relationship for now and preferred to enjoy the event with her friends.

“They are keeping things casual at the moment. It’s not serious, but Kylie likes to hang out with Timothée and see what happens. It’s been so much fun for her because it seems so different from her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having so much fun,” the alleged insider claimed. (via Guys).

Photo: reproduction/E! Online and Amazon

