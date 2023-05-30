Famous fans — think Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz, and Natalie Portman — are currently dropping everything because of Beyoncé Renaissanceworld Tour. Case in point: Kylie Jenner flew to Paris this weekend queen bay And of course, packed a suitcase full of designer looks for her outings. While Kylie’s wardrobe tends to be maximalist (think printed Jean Paul Gaultier dresses and Schiaparelli lion heads), Jenner’s look took a minimalist — and monochromatic — turn this time around.
Kylie Jenner goes minimal in Paris
Just hours after arriving in Paris, Kylie Jenner left her hotel in a black form-fitting midi dress with a black leather sardine bag and black sunglasses. The entire look was from Bottega Veneta, except for the classic black leather Lanvin pumps. Later in the evening, she opted for a tight head to toe The Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2023 look. We spotted Kylie in a white hooded mini dress, black patent leather heels, and a white leather bag.
The day after the concert, Kylie posted a series of photos in her hotel room wearing Alaïa’s plunging white halter dress. She paired the maxi with white leather Loewe sandals, a large silver Tom Wood ring, and a white leather Margaux bag from The Row. In the evening, Jenner stepped out on the town wearing a white miniskirt and matching long-sleeved jacket. Both pieces come from Ferragamo’s creative director Maximilian Davis’s own line. She completed the minimal look with black Gucci sunglasses and black The Row leather pumps.
