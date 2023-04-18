Kylie Jenner guarantees that she has not had as many cosmetic surgeries as you think

Kylie Jenner spoke candidly about her insecurities during an interview with Homme Girls, noting that despite having “fillers on her lips,” she hasn’t had as many cosmetic surgeries as people think.

“I think there is a misconception about me that I had several cosmetic interventions done on my face and that, therefore, I was an insecure person, but I was not!”defends.

The personality notes that he has “always been the most confident person” anywhere. “I filled in my lips and it was the best thing I ever did. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute”, she guarantees.

“People think I ‘went under the knife’ and that I completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. They don’t realize what good hair, makeup and lip fillers can really do”, he defends.

Currently single, there are rumors that Kylie Jenner will be living a romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, which is still in its infancy.

