Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman… the stars are going crazy about this new it-bag

The ultimate fashion piece to add the final touch to our outfit, the handbag, like shoes, is one of those accessories that should never be neglected. Therefore his choice is not an easy matter. We can direct our choice of handbag towards a timeless piece that will withstand time and its trends, whether through luxury bags or quality items with classic designs. On the contrary, let the fashions of the moment guide us by choosing an XXL tote bag, a quilted bag in technical materials or a leather bag with minimalist lines to keep up with the cool luxury movement this season. Can rely on trends. It-girls and celebrities with sharp style can also be a source of inspiration at this stage. We saw it especially with Manu Atelier’s Kesme model, which a few seasons ago were worn by all the French influencers, or even with Gucci’s Horsebit chain with which Kendall Jenner or Chiara Ferragni Was last seen. But as of 2024, a new bag has captured the hearts of fashionistas and some celebrities.

Valentino’s vLogo moon bag becomes a hit

What do Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh or even Simone Ashley (“The Bridgerton Chronicles”) have in common? They all have the new Valentino bag, the VLogo Moon. As the name suggests, the model features a half-moon design. A particularly trendy feature in recent months. Available in smooth or grained leather, in two sizes (mini and small) and in a color palette ranging from red to primary yellow, including classic colors like black, white or camel, the latest addition to the Italian luxury brand’s house comes in this form crops up. A new classic to have in your wardrobe. Its specialty? A golden chain with large links and adorned with the Valentino logo serves as both a decorative detail and a handle to carry the bag in your hand. The vLogo Moon also comes with a leather shoulder strap, adding to its wearability.

Check out the photos of the stars who have already adopted this new it-bag.