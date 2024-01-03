Kylie Jenner looks exactly like Timothée Chalamet in these pictures

Kylie Jenner’s hair changes, from a simple centimeter cut to a more striking color, are causing a lot of discussion. The cosmetics entrepreneur knows how to cause a shock wave on social networks and she succeeded even more with short cuts than we have ever seen before.

• Also read: Kylie Jenner Got a Lot of Buzz at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture and Here’s Why

• Also read: 10 provocative Kylie Jenner looks in 2023

While her friend Hailey decided to grow her hair long, Kylie decided to go the complete opposite. In a post that went viral on social media, Kylie showed herself with a slicked-back cut, with the ends ending in the middle of her neck.

Internet users couldn’t help but notice that the youngest child of the Kardashian-Jenner family looked exactly like the clan’s mother, Kris. Kylie also appealed directly to her mother by releasing this new style. “Kris Jenner is shaking,” she wrote in the caption.

The latter also mockingly responded to her daughter: “You don’t even have flatulence.”

Other fans couldn’t help but find similarities between this cut worn by Kylie and her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet. So many people have come up with theories about the fact that Hollywood’s most unlikely couple is becoming more and more united, even when it comes to looks.

However, a mystery remains. Is this really a new era for Kylie, or is it more of a wig to have fun at her clients’ expense like she did by wearing the pink hairpiece? The question is open!

WATCH: Claudia Bouvet’s provocative look sets Quebec Summer Festival stage on fire