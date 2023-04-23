Kylie Jenner makes a sensual test with a red wig and drives fans crazy | celebrities

The socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, 25, drove her followers crazy by posting a series of sensual images on Instagram in which she is posing wearing a crop top and a red wig.

2 of 4 Kylie Jenner posing in a red wig and making faces and mouths — Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner posing in a red wig and making faces and mouths — Photo: Instagram

The photos show Kylie posing in different angles and poses while she is dressed in a long wig, a long-sleeved crop top and peach gloves, transparent pink pants, and black sunglasses. In some of the photos from the shoot, Kylie appears playing with her shadow while pushing her butt.

3 of 4 Kylie Jenner playing with eyeshadow while wearing a red wig — Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner playing with eyeshadow while wearing a red wig — Photo: Instagram

The post received over 4.1 million likes. In the comments, thousands of fans praised the celebrity’s beauty, highlighting how well she looked in the red wig.

“This hair is wonderful,” wrote a follower. “The little red miss did not come to play,” said another. “Queen Kylie is back,” wrote a third.

The test took place amid growing rumors in the US press that indicate that the socialite is secretly dating actor Timothee Chalamet, star of the ‘Dune’ franchise.

4 of 4 Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — Photo: Instagram/Playback Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — Photo: Instagram/Playback

According to the recently released, the couple has been dating for a few months now. Last week, they were spotted together at a Mexican restaurant in California, in addition to Kylie being seen parking her car at the actor’s mansion. This is the star’s first romance since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, who is the father of her two children: Stormi, 5 years old, and Aire, 1 year old.