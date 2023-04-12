Kylie Jenner shares unpublished photos of her children Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner has revealed new images of her children with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner is doing a great job of balancing being a mom with being a successful influencer. as mother of stormi5 years old, and air, 1-year-old Jenner has become fully involved in motherhood. After welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend travis scott in 2022, Jenner kept her son out of the spotlight for a while.

Recently, she and Scott even changed his name from Wolfe to air. Since then, Jenner has shared more photos of the adorable babies, allowing fans to watch them grow. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old model shared an Instagram post with several Polaroid photos spread across a table. In each, she poses with stormi It is air in what appears to be a jet.

A photo shows a brother and sister sitting together. Another depicts Jenner holding only Stormi. A photo shows the three of them, with Jenner smiling as she carries her children. The post attracted over three million likes and countless comments. While most followers gloated with cuteness overload, the trolls couldn’t resist teasing the founder of the Kylie Cosmetics.

A malicious social media user wrote, “Hahaha, bring the kids, let’s go beef.” It’s unclear what they might be referring to. However, it can be speculated that this comment references Jenner’s alleged feud with Selena Gomez.

Another nosy social media user commented: “Are you or are you not dating Timothée?” This question came up recently after rumors that Jenner is dating the French actor Timothée Chalamet. Neither of the two confirmed a romance. Still, several mentions asking this question invaded the innocent post of their children. This is probably why comments were limited shortly after the post was published.

Jenner has made it common practice to limit comments when she shares images of her children. It’s safe to assume that inappropriate responses are the reason. She’s not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister protecting her kids from social media troublemakers. Khloe Kardashian was criticized for not posting her children often. kim kardashian made headlines for allowing her eldest daughter, North West, use TikTok.

However, she revealed that she closely monitors her content and followers. Days ago, she confirmed that her daughter would take a break from the app. Protecting children from internet bullies is crucial when you have so many followers. Congratulations to Jenner and her sisters.

Check out Jenner and her brilliant family here.