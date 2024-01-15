Kylie Jenner will be releasing a brand new line of vodka sodas!

We can’t stop it any longer! The latest news is that Kylie Jenner is preparing to launch a new range of vodka soda in the market. the explanation…

Kylie Jenner is constantly full of ideas to expand her empire! Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter after makeup and fashion is about to Market a new line of vodka sodas. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

A range of vodka sodas highlighted by Kylie Jenner

In the world of show, Kylie Jenner has made a name for herself. More than ten years ago, the bubbly brunette made her mark among the masses by showing off her keeping up with the Kardashians, The reality TV show was launched by her famous sister Kim Kardashian.

Since then, the starlet has done quite well. In fact, the main concern has created its own brands of clothing and cosmetic products. But of course, he Targets a completely different sector: that of drinks!

want to stand out, Kanye West’s ex-sister-in-law has decided to launch a new range of vodka sodas. Thus, its consumers You will be spoiled for choice when it comes to taste.

In fact, they will soon be able to taste four flavors: Lemon, black cherry, peach or even grapefruit. Concerned about the smallest detail, Kylie Jenner wanted her drinks to have a maximum of 100 calories without added sugar.

To improve his project, the influencer surrounded himself with the best. she also took It is a pleasure to collaborate with Chandra Richter, an expert in beverage development. For a year the two women worked together, out of sight.

Upcoming packs sell for $20 (18 Euros Editor’s Note) There will be eight compartments in it. On March 21st, Americans will be able to find them in the preview!

Everything smiles at the businesswoman

Every year, Kylie Jenner knows how to surprise her fans by enhancing her projects brilliantly. Out of A question for him to stay in his comfort zone!

However, Still the girl ignores her personal life. In town, the main person concerned is also the happy mother of two children: Stormi and Airey Webster, The fruit of her previous relationship with Travis Scott.

Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter is very busy with her education There is a special relationship with him. For several months the mother has been living a beautiful story with actor Timothée Chalamet.

In a sensible time, the two have recently increased their public presence! Between them, it’s solid.

Proof that Kylie Jenner made it a matter of respect That her beloved was finally reunited with his two children, “Timothy met her during a family gathering where other family members and friends were present”A source close to the lovebirds revealed U.S. weekly last January.

And to complete: “And he introduced him as one of mom’s friends.” Kylie thinks it’s still too early for them Tell people anything about their relationship”,

Kylie Cosmetics founder doesn’t want to move on Still he wants to keep his children safe. In any case, his estranged father takes a great liking to his new son-in-law.

“Kris Jenner loves Timothée Chalamet. They are all supportive of this relationship and really hope it lasts“, hinted the insider who also clarified Travis Scott was not opposed to their beautiful romance.