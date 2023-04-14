Kylie Jenner’s car is spotted at the ‘Dune’ actor’s house and dating speculation deepens | celebrities

One of the most unlikely romances of recent times is gaining momentum: socialite Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, star of ‘Dune’, would be dating for months – and the rumors were even more grounded now.

O daily mail obtained photos this Friday (14) of the 25-year-old businesswoman’s car arriving at the 27-year-old actor’s mansion in Beverly Hills, the day before.

2 of 5 Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner — Photo: Playback/Instagram Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner — Photo: Playback/Instagram

The records seem to leave no doubt that the two lovebirds full of money are living a romance, which was brought to light only this month by DeuxMoi, an Instagram account known for spreading celebrity gossip. According to the profile’s sources, Timothée and Kylie have been together since January.

Actor of films such as ‘Lady Bird’ (2017) and ‘Little Women’ (2019), Timothée bought his mansion last year for US$ 11 million (about R$ 54 million).

See here the clicks revealed by daily mail.

3 of 5 Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner — Photo: reproduction; Instagram Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner — Photo: reproduction; Instagram

Before the romance with the Hollywood star, Kylie Jenner had been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2017, in an on-and-off relationship that had its end reported in January of this year. The two share children Stormi (5 years old) and Aire (1 year old).

4 of 5 Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram) — Photo: Monet Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram) — Photo: Monet

Timothée, in turn, lived romances over the years with stars like Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon.

When news of the unlikely relationship broke, netizens went wild. “Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet… I just can’t wrap my head around this terrifying information,” admitted one. “Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating gives the same feeling as when two people from your school who have never interacted start dating 6 years after graduation,” compared another.