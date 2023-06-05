Kylie Minogue in the charts again after years: “I have one foot in the old world and one foot in the new world”

Kylie Minogue (55), the Australian singer who became world famous years ago with ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, is back. And she gives the credit of this mainly to Tiktok.

do you remember the song that started with the endless kiss la la la appeared? Or the skimpy white jumpsuit in the accompanying video clip? yes we are talking can’t get you out of my head The single that made Australian Kylie Minogue a star outside her home country.

Meanwhile, the album ‘Fever’ 22 years old and despite all the efforts – imagine in my arms And In blue – The singer failed to match the success of that time.

But now the 55-year-old Aussie hasn’t given up and she has an important ally in 2023: social media. His latest song, which was already launched in mid-May, has been making waves on TikTok eagerly. it not only turns on padam padam — which alludes to Edith Piaf’s 1951 hit of the same name — dance, the title of which is also the subject of hundreds of memes and videos on Twitter.

Funny or not: It has given a huge boost to the single. She is making an official appearance for the first time since 2014. UK Top 40 Chartin her homeland she fights on top flowers From Miley Cyrus. With us and in the United States she is not yet on the lists, but in the latter country she is gaining popularity thanks to popular video clips and youtube.

And that too when radio stations such as BBC Radio 1 or Capital FM did not warm up to the song three weeks prior so that it was barely played or not played at all. the reason? Mingu and ‘Padam Padam’ Will appeal primarily to an older audience. So that was not counting Tiktokkers and Generation Z.

Minogue bridges the generation gap with her retro beats. “I have one foot in the Old World and the other in the New World,” she said in a recent interview Guardian, “I admire people who are really good with social media. I try my best myself because in the beginning I found it a little difficult to find my way in it. Once you get past it, it What a wonderful medium. I wonder what my career would have looked like if social media had existed back then.”

His 16th album ‘Tension’ featuring ‘Padam Padam’ will release in September.