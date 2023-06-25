Kylie Minogue reveals biggest hit in 10 years: ‘She just keeps coming back’ music

25 Jun 2023 at 7:15 pm

She peaked twenty years ago, but don’t write off Kylie Minogue just yet. The 55-year-old singer has currently scored her biggest solo hit in at least thirteen years. And this is largely thanks to the LGBTIQ+ community.

Kylie Minogue has a single in the top ten of a major chart. it was since all the lovers This did not happen again in 2010. but with your new single padam padam The Australian pop star is now at number eight on the UK charts. The song is being used extensively on social media and is being touted as this year’s Pride number.

Darling Peter, DJ and quirky event organiser, is not surprised by Minogue’s newfound success. “That woman is like a haystack,” he laughs in a conversation with NU.nl. “She just keeps coming back like Madonna and Cher. To stay at the top for so long must be very Good. She comes out with good, fresh pop music every time and still keeps her voice.”

Minogue found success as an actress in soap operas in the 1980s. the neighbors with hits like loco motion And I should be so lucky, A long string of hits followed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, such as spinning around, i can’t get you out of my mind, in your eyes And slow,

2:45 play button

‘Padam has truly become a household name’

According to Darling Peter, Minogue’s own voice also explains the success of padam padam, “She knows what her audience likes to hear. This song was an instant hit with fans. There’s something very infectious about it.”

“The word ‘Padam’ – whatever it means – has really become a household name in the gay scene, it’s being used a lot on social media. And so it’s spreading fast, including among young people who are probably now seeing Kylie for the first time. To relate.”

Minogue already sees the electronic pop song as her biggest breakthrough since the international No. 1 hit i can’t get you out of my mind (2001). Along with this she also does hits like slow (2003) and I believe in you Darling Peter says that (2004) may have some shortcomings. ,padam padam very good but equally prestigious i can’t get you out of my mind It’s not like that.”

He has been playing it himself since the new song came out in May. “It works well on the dance floor. Especially in recent weeks I’ve noticed that more and more people know this song and they make up their own jokes and interpretations of it.”

Minogue never got a foothold in America padam padam Has been streamed over twenty million times to date. Many American superstars, such as Taylor Swift, don’t shy away from it and manage to do it in a matter of days. But Kylie Minogue will have to do without the US market. The Australians never really gained a foothold in the United States. loco motion (1988) and i can’t get you out of my mind (2001) was a Top 10 hit, but the true pop stardom – which she enjoyed in Europe – was never hers in America.

‘No one looks more gay than Kylie’

Why is Minogue so popular in the LGBTQ+ community? Darling Peter says, “I don’t know anyone who sounds as gay as Kylie.” “Her voice, her voice – she does it all insanely. Her music is somewhere between pop and disco. It’s catchy, definitely not tacky, but maybe a little of cheese,

According to the DJ, the relationship between the pop star and the gay community dates back to the early 1990s. “Through better the devil you know He’s got a sexier image. like it got stronger with the hit spinning around, In an era of boy bands and girl bands, what she did was innovative.”

“In her video clips, she regularly makes statements about sexual freedom and being herself,” he refers to, among other things slow And all the lovers, which refers to intimacy between men, women, and heterosexual couples. “It all goes with her. She’s always been a vocal ally of the LGBTIQ+ community. And she comes across as a lovely lady, too.”

Darling Peter insists that Minogue no longer needs big hits to stay popular. on her last album disco It may not have had a string of hits, but his fans certainly enjoyed it. Being successful doesn’t always equate to going viral. May this woman live a very long time.”