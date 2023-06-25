Kylie Minogue scores biggest hit in ten years: ‘She keeps coming back’ music

Admin 54 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

25 Jun 2023 at 7:15 pmUpdate: 14 minutes ago

She peaked twenty years ago, but don’t write off Kylie Minogue just yet. The 55-year-old singer has currently scored her biggest solo hit in at least thirteen years. And this is largely thanks to the LGBTIQ+ community.

(tagstotranslate)kylie minogue

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Kylie Minogue reveals biggest hit in 10 years: ‘She just keeps coming back’ music

25 Jun 2023 at 7:15 pm She peaked twenty years ago, but don’t write off …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved