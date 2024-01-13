La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024, thinking of Costa Rica; have a surprise

2024-01-13

honduras national team he went this saturday usa, where the friendly match will be held iceland Next Wednesday, January 17th at 7pm Catracha time. Which includes a delegation of 24 footballers alexander lopez He joined at the last moment after the withdrawal of george bengucheOur national teams traveled to American soil with one purpose: to win against the Europeans. At noon of this day, everyone’s equipment was delivered International Airport Palmerola in Comayaguafirst station before reaching Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alexis Mendoza and Bernardo Radin he took command of the ship hwho will join Reynaldo Rueda, whoever comes Miami, United States. Several suitcases, happy faces and other people saying goodbye to their loved ones via mobile devices were part of the players’ farewell. bicolor Of the Catracho area. Bicolor National will play at DRV PNK in Miami, United Stateshouse of argentina star lionel andres messiWho started training this Saturday for the 2024 season MLS. It should be emphasized that for this international commitment, h will be the players of National LeagueSince, there is no fifa date, legionnaires who play Europe They are abandoned. Also read: Official: Concacaf confirms draw date and time for qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup Veterans who are active in MLS were also not taken into account, as well as Hondurans who are without a team, such as Andy Nazar, Rommel Quioto. goalkeeper luis lopez i real spain Harold Fonseca I Olancho marlon licona i motagua citadel Kevin Alvarez I Motagua Carlos Melendez | Motagua Carlos Argueta I Motagua Marcelo Santos I Motagua wesley decas i motagua devron garcia i real españoa Julian Martinez | Olympia javier arriaga first marathon