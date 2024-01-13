La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024, thinking of Costa Rica; have a surprise

honduras national team he went this saturday usa, where the friendly match will be held iceland Next Wednesday, January 17th at 7pm Catracha time.

Which includes a delegation of 24 footballers alexander lopez He joined at the last moment after the withdrawal of george bengucheOur national teams traveled to American soil with one purpose: to win against the Europeans.

At noon of this day, everyone’s equipment was delivered International Airport Palmerola in Comayaguafirst station before reaching Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alexis Mendoza and Bernardo Radin he took command of the ship hwho will join Reynaldo Rueda, whoever comes Miami, United States.

Several suitcases, happy faces and other people saying goodbye to their loved ones via mobile devices were part of the players’ farewell. bicolor Of the Catracho area.

Bicolor National will play at DRV PNK in Miami, United Stateshouse of argentina star lionel andres messiWho started training this Saturday for the 2024 season MLS.

It should be emphasized that for this international commitment, h will be the players of National LeagueSince, there is no fifa date, legionnaires who play Europe They are abandoned.

Veterans who are active in MLS were also not taken into account, as well as Hondurans who are without a team, such as Andy Nazar, Rommel Quioto.

goalkeeper

luis lopez i real spain

Harold Fonseca I Olancho

marlon licona i motagua

citadel

Kevin Alvarez I Motagua

Carlos Melendez | Motagua

Carlos Argueta I Motagua

Marcelo Santos I Motagua

wesley decas i motagua

devron garcia i real españoa

Julian Martinez | Olympia

javier arriaga first marathon

midfielder

George Alvarez Olympia

Carlos Pineda | Olympia

jose pinto i olympia

Edwin Rodriguez | Olympia

gerson chavez first marathon

samuel elvir first marathon

Edwin Maldonado I Motagua

Carlos Mejia and Motagua

forward

Douglas Martinez | Indy Eleven (USL)

Yeison Mejia and Motagua

derrickson vuelto i real españoa

DANIEL CARTER I’M REAL ESPAÑA

Alexander Lopez I without equipment

