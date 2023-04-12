La Joaqui, Rusherking and Lit Killah will play for free at the Young IT Fair in Tecnópolis

Meanwhile, the event will have some interactive spaces where attendees can participate in electronic sports, with an E-sports room to develop online games such as League Of Legends, Minecraft, GTA, among others.

fair it young.jpg From April 19 to 23, the Young IT Fair will take place in Tecnópolis.

In turn, an immersive space will be installed to learn how augmented reality is applied in different industries such as medicine, cinema and technology. Meanwhile, gaming lovers will have a stand related to the 360° video booth, which will be set to allude to streaming on Twitch.

Likewise, there will be talks on the impact of technology and personal experiences on how they adapted to their business. Some of the speakers will be Mario Pergolini, Nico Occhiatto, Fabricio Ballarini, Eial Moldavsky, Martina Rúa and Santiago Bilinskiamong others.

Among the outstanding activities, Marcelo Rinesi, and Lucía Fainboim, director of Education at Faro Digital, will be giving a talk on Artificial Intelligence and the dangers of virtuality.

Finally, attendees will be able to enjoy free recitals by some of the most influential artists of the moment such as La Joaqui, Rusherking, Lit Killah, FMK and Angela Torresamong others.

How to participate in the Young IT Fair?

Despite being a free event, those interested in participating in the Young IT Fair must register in advance by completing their personal information in the following link.