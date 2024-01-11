La Jornada – Mexico, tops in the world in housing prices

Mexico City. Among high-income economies, Mexico leads the way in the increase in housing prices compared to pre-pandemic levels and was the second country with the largest increase in prices in 2023 alone, behind only the United Arab Emirates. After, reveals the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Housing affordability remains limited amid a high interest rate environment. “Potential home buyers face higher prices and higher borrowing costs, while owners avoid putting their properties up for sale,” the organization explained about the global context of the real estate market.

IMF data shows that housing in Mexico has become 8.44 percent more expensive than pre-pandemic levels, below only Israel, where the cost of this right has risen by 23.69 percent; Portugal (22.29); United States (19.15); Japan (15.29), Netherlands (14.4), UAE (14.15) and Australia (9.24 percent).

In 2023, when only seven countries saw real growth in housing prices, Mexico came in second place with an increase of 4.72 percent. Whereas in UAE this lead is 10.39. Other countries that recorded house price increases last year were Israel, Portugal, Thailand, Japan and Malaysia.

“As global central banks have raised interest rates to control inflation, home prices have cooled relative to the beginning of the upward cycle. “However, despite the sensitivity of the residential market to higher policy rates, prices are still above historical averages,” the IMF posted on its blog.

The agency warned that such credit appreciation is also transferred to rental costs. “Many people prefer to rent rather than buy, as average home prices have been slow to adjust. In this context, the combination of high rates and still scarce housing supply creates a vicious circle that complicates central banks’ fight against inflation,” he explained.

Housing affordability is further limited amid high house prices and high interest rates, the IMF said. He said the higher cost of debt for households is particularly likely to be felt “in overvalued real estate markets and where the average useful life of mortgage debt is short.”

For example, in the United States, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes shook the mortgage loan market; The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage recently reached 7.8 percent, its highest level in two decades. These costs are making home ownership “even more out of reach” for potential buyers, “as the required down payment has also become a prohibitive factor as savings have diminished since the pandemic.”

Average 30-year mortgage rates in the United States currently stand at 6.6 percent, about 3 percentage points above pandemic lows, which caused mortgage originations to fall 18 percent below levels. Last year, while refinance applications for mortgages increased by 8.5 percent during the year, rates continued to decline.

The IMF stressed that if the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates this year, as markets and experts anticipate, mortgage rates will continue to adjust and pent-up housing demand could accelerate. However, “a sudden increase in rates as a result of a sharp rate cut could overwhelm any improvement in housing supply, causing prices to skyrocket.”