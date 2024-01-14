‘La Leandra’ was immediately admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery

Well-known Colombian influencer, Mauricio Gomez, better known as ‘La Leandra’, surprised his over 6 million followers on Instagram by sharing that he had to be immediately hospitalized and undergo surgery . Using her social networks, ‘La Leandra’ communicated the news and expressed her emotions before the surgery.
“I’ve never had surgery. I’ve never fainted. I’ve never broken any bones. I mean, this is my first time, I’m going to lose my virginity. I’m going to have surgery in 2 or 3 hours and I’ll be in the hospital Will be admitted.” Although he showed some concern about the situation, he assured his followers that despite his fears, he was confident that the operation was for the best.
During the procedure, his partner, Dani Duke, reported using the ‘La Leandra’ network that during the operation, doctors discovered a hernia, which extended the duration of the procedure to a total of five hours. Later, ‘La Leandra’ confirmed that he was already home and everything went well, but did not provide additional details about the nature of the surgery.
According to Medline Plus, a hernia occurs when a part of an internal organ or tissue protrudes through a weak muscle area, and is most common in the abdomen. The news of ‘La Leandra’ highlights the importance of health awareness and the need for medical care when facing emergency situations.
Through this experience, ‘La Leandra’ has shared a more personal aspect of her life, showing vulnerability to her followers and reminding them of the importance of taking care of their health and seeking medical help when necessary. . /With information from social networks.
