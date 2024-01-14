‘La Leandra’ was immediately admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery

Well-known Colombian influencer, Mauricio Gomez, better known as ‘La Leandra’, surprised his over 6 million followers on Instagram by sharing that he had to be immediately hospitalized and undergo surgery . Using her social networks, ‘La Leandra’ communicated the news and expressed her emotions before the surgery.

“I’ve never had surgery. I’ve never fainted. I’ve never broken any bones. I mean, this is my first time, I’m going to lose my virginity. I’m going to have surgery in 2 or 3 hours and I’ll be in the hospital Will be admitted.” Although he showed some concern about the situation, he assured his followers that despite his fears, he was confident that the operation was for the best.

You may be interested in: These participants join the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ on the RCN channel

During the procedure, his partner, Dani Duke, reported using the ‘La Leandra’ network that during the operation, doctors discovered a hernia, which extended the duration of the procedure to a total of five hours. Later, ‘La Leandra’ confirmed that he was already home and everything went well, but did not provide additional details about the nature of the surgery.