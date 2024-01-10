La Rioja joins in a manifesto requesting measures due to the shortage of medical experts

The Ministry of Health and Social Policy of the Government of La Rioja has joined the declaration signed by the health ministers of Spain’s other autonomous communities, demanding that the central government “adopt urgent measures in primary care, in order to address the problems that have arisen.” There is a shortage of specialists in family and community medicine which affects the entire national health system.

The Minister of Health and Social Policy, María Martín, believes that “the proposals are still valid” and demands their implementation and “act diligently to reduce the shortage of professionals. Similarly, it is expected from the Ministry of Health Asks for the recognition of new teaching units to assume their responsibility and promote the training of more professionals, a training that the Autonomous Communities is willing to continue financing.

Martin, once again, “showed his concern over the shortage of specialist doctors and urged the Ministry of Health to provide a common response to all autonomous communities, no matter who governs.” For this reason, “the Minister of Health has confirmed La Rioja’s adherence to this declaration, because although it has a date of 2022, it is still completely valid.”

Six important measures



The document proposes six urgent measures to be adopted by the Ministry of Health to address the problem facing primary care in Spain.

First, guarantee that the MIR election system does not leave vacant places and mediates exceptional solutions that facilitate the filling of all places offered, including those places that have been awarded, ultimately their successful Bidders do not capture them by resigning before the contract is awarded. Signal.

Second, change a training system that exacerbates the chronic shortage of specialists in family and community medicine and exacerbates the problem caused by retirements in this field. In particular, it emphasizes the need to create the specialty of Emergency Medicine in Spain, as has been done with the specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Third, expand the number of specialized medical training places in family and community medicine to cope with generational change, which requires a more flexible and agile accreditation system for teaching units. Similarly, among other issues, there is a need to review the rules of accreditation requirements for teaching units in the specialty of Family Medicine and to keep the call for accreditation permanently open.

Fourth, once the accreditation system and training program of the specialization are improved and a greater number of places are accredited, it is proposed to make an extraordinary call for MIR places in the specialization of Family and Community Medicine. In this sense, the communities that support this manifesto agree with the Government of Spain on an extraordinary training plan to significantly increase training places by about 1,000 per year in order to correct the deficit situation caused by retirement provisions. Request an agreement.

Fifth, plan more rigorously the training offer of the national health system in the future, which requires the definitive creation of a state registry of health professionals that can guide the training needs of specialists to prevent the appearance of deficits. features

Finally, in the sixth place, promote and implement, through the State Action Plan, all possible measures that facilitate the development of the skills of doctors specializing in family and community medicine, placing them as the backbone of their Provide time and space to reclaim the role. Best comprehensive care for citizens.

La Rioja thus joins the declaration to which neighboring communities such as Aragon and Cantabria have recently joined.