Ladies, this face shape makes you especially beautiful

What do Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry have in common? According to a study, apart from the fact that all three of them are world famous, they also have a special shape of their faces, which makes them uniquely beautiful.



A scientific study that compares the shapes of faces

For this study, Turkish scientists showed the face of the same woman to 172 men. The only difference between the five photos: the shape of the face. The men were asked to rate each face on a scale of one to ten: a score of 1 was a “very unattractive” face and a score of 10 was a “very attractive” face.

The researchers then calculated the average score received by each face. Results: Heart-shaped faces received the highest scores, an average of 5.3 out of 10.

Heart shaped face is most attractive for men

According to the findings of this work, a heart-shaped face, broad cheeks and a pointed chin would be the most attractive female faces to men.

According to experts, this shape will give a smooth and curved look to the face while the high cheekbones will help in keeping the face fresh for a long time.

So this is usually the face shape of stars like Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o or Halle Berry. The second most requested face shape by men is oval, with a score of 4.5. It matches faces like Rihanna or Cameron Diaz. In contrast, in last place comes the square-shaped face, which has a score of 4.06.