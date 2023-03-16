Lady Gaga appears amazing with Harley Quinn on poster

While Harley Quinn’s final look in Joker 2 is yet to be released, a concept poster imagines Lady Gaga in the role.

Anticipation is high, especially as the film will be a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, jokerwhich yielded to the star joaquin phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor. Many speculate that Gaga will bring a new look to the partner of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Known for her dynamic and visually impactful performances, the singer not only has the talent to portray Harley Quinn’s madness and unpredictability, but can also bring her quirky and extravagant personality to the role.

While the final look of the villain in the film is not disclosed, the artist Jaxson Derr, revealed a concept poster of Gaga dressed as Harley Quinn. Derr added deck elements to the villain’s look, as she is traditionally portrayed. Check it out below:

In the poster created by Derr, the villain is dressed in red, white and black, and her dress is split down the middle with swords. She is surrounded by swirling clouds of playing cards, while having a face painted white with red lipstick.

Harlequin, whose real name is Harleen Quinzel, was created by Paul Dini It is Bruce Timm in Batman: The Animated Seriesin 1992. Originally a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, the character was seduced by the Joker and ended up becoming his accomplice, sharing his love of violence and chaos.

Since then, Harley Quinn has become a beloved figure for comic book fans, appearing in a variety of media including animated features, live-action films, games and most recently, her own animated television series. In theaters, the character is also played by Margot Robbie.

With Gaga in the role, Harley Quinn can be stronger and more independent than in other appearances. Rather than just being the Joker’s sidekick, she can stand out as a complex character, giving viewers deeper insight into her personality and motivations.

However, others believe that Gaga’s Harley Quinn can follow the more traditional line of the character, showing a more subservient and manipulable version of what we know in the comics. Either way, fans are excited to see how the singer performs in the role.

Whether it’s a stronger, more independent version or a more traditional one, Lady Gaga is certain to bring her talent and unique personality to the big screen, yielding a memorable and moving performance. Harley’s presence should also further propel Arthur Fleck’s journey as the Joker.

As one of the most anticipated sequels of all time, the villain’s dark new adventure will be a dark musical and is set to follow Harley Quinn/Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who falls in love with her patient Arthur Fleck/Joker.

In addition to the protagonists Phoenix and Gaga, the production will feature Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey It is Zazie Beetz, who, like Phoenix, returns for the sequel. Beetz plays Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s neighbor and love interest in the first film.

Directed again by Todd Phillipswho also returns as a screenwriter alongside Scott Silver, Joker 2 (Joker: Folie à Deux) will be released in theaters across the United States on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the original film’s 2019 release.

