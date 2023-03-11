Lady Gaga appears as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 poster

With Joker 2 (Joker: Folie à Deux) still in the process of filming, a fan poster highlights Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

At this point in the championship, everyone should know that Lady Gaga will be in the sequel playing one of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe: Harley Quinn. Even though Harley Quinn already appeared in an official image from the film, she wasn’t wearing her final look.

With the production still in the filming process, the artist Bosslogic created a poster featuring Gaga as Harley Quinn in a look inspired by the aesthetics of the first film:

On the poster, Gaga appears in Harlequin’s traditional colors, mixing red, black and white in an aesthetic that refers both to the classic look of the villain and to the extravagances that the star has accustomed us to seeing in her music videos and performances.

Her makeup also evokes the character’s dubiousness and madness, with smoky eyes and a seductive gaze. The main reason why the choice of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is pleasing the general public is her ability to transform herself into unusual characters.

In her clips and tours, we saw the artist metamorphose into various personas, from an extravagant personality to a darker and more introspective one. Not to mention his vocal versatility and ability to act in dramatic and emotional scenes.

Harley Quinn has always been one of Batman’s most complex antagonists, and a more modern take on it could be just what the franchise needs to win over new audiences. Additionally, Harley Quinn’s presence in the film should also solidify Arthur Fleck’s journey as the Joker.

As one of the most anticipated sequels of all time, the villain’s dark new adventure will be a dark musical and is set to follow Harley Quinn/Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who falls in love with her patient Arthur Fleck/Joker.

In addition to the protagonists Phoenix and Gaga, the production will feature Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey It is Zazie Beetz, who, like Phoenix, returns for the sequel. Beetz plays Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s neighbor and love interest in the first film.

Directed again by Todd Phillipswho also returns as a screenwriter alongside Scott Silver, Joker 2 (Joker: Folie à Deux) will be released in theaters across the United States on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the original film’s 2019 release.

