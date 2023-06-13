Lady Gaga Has Good Reason Not to Pay Finder’s Fee for Stolen Dogs

The offenders of dog theft have already been sentenced to 21 years in prison. , ©AFP

When her dogs were stolen, American pop star Lady Gaga offered a reward to the honest finder. But now she refuses to transfer money to this person.

After all, it has been revealed that Jennifer McBride, the woman who reunited the pop star with his four-legged friends two years ago, has pleaded guilty to involvement in a violent burglary. Normally, the woman was entitled to a finder’s fee of 413,000 euros, but she can blow the whistle on that amount.

Police investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the father of one of the men involved in the violent robbery, in which Lady Gaga’s dog walker was stabbed. The woman has always denied the allegations, but the court sentenced her to two years in prison.

Although the singer has every reason not to pay the amount, McBride filed a complaint earlier this year as she felt she was entitled to the money. But his lawyers were blunt. The law does not allow a person to commit a crime and then profit from it. The offenders of dog theft have already been sentenced to 21 years in prison.