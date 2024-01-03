Lady Gaga: Her beauty brand HAUS LABS (finally) arrives at Sephora

An outstanding, multi-awarded singer, Lady Gaga is also a successful business leader. After launching its cosmetics brand Haus Labs in the United States in 2019 and then in the United Kingdom in 2023, Star is expanding distribution to 12 countries in Europe starting March 26 exclusively at Sephora. An opportunity to purchase the product for fans of the singer as well as makeup enthusiasts Haus Lab by Lady Gaga online and in stores in France, In Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Romania, Poland, Czech Republic and even Germany.

The brand’s founder comments: “i’m so excited about it Introducing our brand new vegan makeup to Sephora customers in Europe, A place that has inspired me for years!,

© Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at Sephora

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga: why is this brand so eagerly awaited in France?

The American singer known for her sensational beauty treatments launched Haus Labs in 2019, Since then, the brand has been quite popular on social networks with its wide palette of shades for all skin tones. In addition to the fantastic number of references, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is a brand that combines art, high-technology, high-performance, high-pigmentation and kindness, clean and vegan. A winning cocktail that includes A committed approach: bringing more confidence thanks to makeup created for everyone.

Inspired by the worldwide notoriety of Lady Gaga, the brand is popular on social networks. The brand’s Instagram account is followed by more than 1 million followers. Lady Gaga makes regular appearances there Videos in which she portrays herself. Specifically, she shares makeup tutorials that extol the virtues of the brand’s latest products.

with 125 references in 9 major color and appearance categories, Haus Labs already has highly successful bestsellers. especially Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Available in 51 shades, an iconic product from the brand that took Tik Tok by storm with over 10 million views and has won over 20 awards.

range also includes 31 Shades of Triclone Skin Tech Concealer, Best selling and most awarded product. New products in the lip and cheek category are also eagerly awaited.

Photo Credit: Sephora