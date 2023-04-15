Lady Gaga is invited by Joe Biden to chair the Arts and Culture Commission

Accustomed to the world of music and cinema, Lady Gaga received a very special invitation, only this time, to a slightly different area: politics.

On Thursday (13), Joe Biden, President of the United States, invited the singer to the post of co-chairman of the Presidential Committee on Arts and Humanities.

The committee was founded in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan to serve as a federal office of advisory and support for Arts and Culture. Since then, its members – usually appointed by the president himself – have been prominent representatives of these sectors, with careers focused on philanthropic and humanitarian efforts.

The Council, among other functions, should structure and develop practices to maximize government participation in the Arts and Culture sectors, and demonstrate how they are relevant to other areas such as Health, Economy and Civil Life.

In the official list of White House nominations, signed by the President of the United States, Lay Gaga – or Stefani Germanotta, her real name – is named as one of the most awarded singers in history and philanthropist. Among other relevant achievements, the document recognizes Gaga’s numbers: more than 170 million copies sold and 13 Grammy, the Oscar of Music.

To share the presidency with her, Biden nominated Bruce Cohen, an American film and television producer, with films like American Beauty, Big Fish and Milk in the repertoire.

The list of those indicated as “members” is extensive. Among them are George Clooney, Jennifer Garner and Shonda Rhimes, for example.

Lady Gaga has also been “chosen” by Biden on another occasion. She was the artist who sang the national anthem of the United States during Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony as the 46th president of the United States, which took place on January 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington (USA).