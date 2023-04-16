Lady Gaga, J-Lo… Check out 5 musicians who have performed in theaters

‘Testing several areas! More and more, in the world of celebrities, musicians are taking a ride on fame and betting on a film career. Thinking about that, The Fox singled out five iconic artists who decided to give canvas a chance. Check out!

LADY GAGA- JOKER FOLIE À DEUX (2024)

Lady Gaga is one of the singers that is currently on the rise in cinema. She will play the character harlequinin “Coringa Folie à Deux”, which is scheduled to premiere in October 2024.

Recently, the voice of “Bad Romance” and joaquin phoenix stopped the streets of New York with the recording of a staircase, in which the two appear surrounded by police.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s director of photography, Lawrence Sher, spoke about the casting of Lady Gaga for the production.

“She fits so well into the film because she brought the same magic as Joaquin Phoenix. The combination of the two is exactly what we’ve come to expect, which is exciting, and we see that magic on set every day. I hope we get a little madness there. We like it when there’s a bit of chaos,” said the filmmaker.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE- COLORFUL FRIENDSHIP (2011)

Is there a romance there? The singer Justin Timberlakeowner of the hit “Mirrors”, and Mila Kunis play a couple of friends with very different personalities. He is closed off emotionally, whereas she doesn’t want to get hurt again in a relationship. The duo hasn’t been very lucky in love, and they decide to stay together just for the “pleasure”, without feelings involved, if you know what I mean… Will this end well?

J-LO-SELENA (1997)

One of the first career highlights of Jennifer Lopez“Selena”, brings the singer to life Selena Quintanilla-Perez, who died tragically at the age of 23 due to cardiac arrest. J-Lo, owner of the hit “On The Floor”, plays an important personality of Latin music.

YOUR JORGE – CITY OF GOD (2002)

Your Jorge he has participated in several national recordings, however, without a doubt, the most famous of all is the feature film “City of God”. The film tells the story of a young man Buscapé(Alexandre Rodrigues) resident of one of the communities in Rio de Janeiro, Cidade de Deus, and the context of drug trafficking and disputes that took place in the favela.

In the work, the voice of “Bruguesinha” appears interpreting the character Mané Chickenwho, at first, is peaceful, but begins to feel strange with one of the leaders of the drug trade, Zé Pequeno (Leandro Firmino).

RIHANNA- EIGHT WOMEN AND A SECRET (2018)

In addition to singing compositions such as “Stay”, and “We Found Love”, Rihanna also acts. She lives Ninea hacker who accompanies Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), fresh out of prison, who is soon looking for his ex-partner lou (Kate Blanchett) to assemble a team of eight women and pull off an elaborate heist: stealing a diamond necklace worth $150 million.

