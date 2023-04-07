Lady Gaga kisses a woman on the set of Joker 2; look

A new behind-the-scenes video of Joker 2 has been released. A video shared on Instagram shows Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn (Gaga) walking up the steps of what appears to be a Gotham City courthouse, which is surrounded by a crowd of protesters and also supporters of the Joker.

On the way, Quinzel is approached by a woman holding a newspaper and saying, “You’re going to hell.” In response, Quinzel approaches the woman, kisses her and replies, “You’re coming with me.”

Check out the video here.

Filming for the feature has ended and to celebrate the end of filming the director has posted official photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker

Joker 2 is set to continue the events of the 2019 film, a tremendous hit from DC that won two Oscars – including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

The official title of the feature film, which will be a musical, is Joker: Folie à Deux, which in literal translation is Joker: Madness for Two.

In addition to the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, the cast also features Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.

Joker 2 will be directed by Todd Phillips, who also helmed the first film.

Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, however it has been revealed that the story will take place at Arkham Hospital.

Joker 2 hits theaters on October 4, 2024.

This post Lady Gaga kisses a woman on the set of Joker 2; see was first published in Observatório do Cinema.

