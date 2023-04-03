Lady Gaga on the set of Harley Quinn and much more in the images of the week

Fans could check out a little more of Lady Gaga’s look as the character Harley Quinn for the movie “Joker 2” this week. Variety magazine revealed new images from the production, which show the recording of a scene in which Gotham police appear escorting Gaga’s character to a government building.

See also BTS’s Jungkook as the new ambassador for Calvin Klein, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro on the cover of Billboard, Dua Lipa with her new boyfriend, Bad Bunny for TIME, Shawn Mendes enjoying a few days in Mexico among other highlights.

Check out the gallery below:

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the recording of the film “Joker 2” (“Joker: Folie à Deux”)

Lady Gaga (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Lady Gaga (Photo: Kena Betancur (AFP))

Lady Gaga (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

BTS’ Jung Kook Is New Calvin Klein Brand Ambassador

jung kook (Photo: PARK JONG HA / Calvin Klein)

jung kook (Photo: PARK JONG HA / Calvin Klein)

jung kook (Photo: PARK JONG HA / Calvin Klein)

Dua Lipa with her new boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gravas, at the Saint Laurent show at Fashion Week in Paris

Dua Lipa (Photo: Reproduction Twitter / @ViralMaterialz)

Ariana Grande and her brother, Frankie, taking a family selfie

Rosalía and her fiance, Rauw Alejandro, for Billboard

Rosalía (Photo: Kanya Iwana / Billboard)

Rosalía (Photo: Kanya Iwana / Billboard)

Rosalía (Photo: Kanya Iwana / Billboard)

Rosalía (Photo: Kanya Iwana / Billboard)

Rosalía (Photo: Kanya Iwana / Billboard)

Megan Thee Stallion invited to throw the first pitch at the Houston Astros baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Houston

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: BOB LEVEY/GETTY)

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Film”

boygenius (Photo: CHRISTOPHER POLK/GETTY)

Shawn Mendes enjoying a few days in Mexico for a Tommy Hilfiger event

Shawn Mendes (Photo: Miranda McDonald / Shawn Mendes Instagram)

Shawn Mendes (Photo: Miranda McDonald / Shawn Mendes Instagram)

Shawn Mendes (Photo: Shawn Mendes Instagram)

Selena Gomez at the launch of a new product for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in New York

Selena Gomez (Photo: CINDY ORD/GETTY)

Bad Bunny for TIME magazine

Bad Bunny (Photo: Elliot & Erick Jiménez / TIME)

Bad Bunny (Photo: Elliot & Erick Jiménez / TIME)

Bad Bunny (Photo: Elliot & Erick Jiménez / TIME)